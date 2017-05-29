Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. in a report issued on Monday, May 15th.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIMX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

Get Himax Technologies Inc. alerts:

Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 1.33% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.68. 2,022,611 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.26 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/himax-technologies-himx-market-perform-rating-reaffirmed-at-oppenheimer-holdings-inc-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,366,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 91.3% in the third quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 2,746,200 shares during the period. Kayak Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,649,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 3,226.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,196,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,160,783 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.