Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $308,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) traded up 0.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.40. 209,329 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 130.11%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post $2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of the United States, non-United States and global investment strategies, each of which is managed by one of its investment teams. The Company provides investment management services to separate accounts, mutual funds and other pooled investment vehicles.

