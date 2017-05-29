Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $318,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. held its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $145,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth $278,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) traded up 0.07% during trading on Monday, hitting $54.74. 629,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post $4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

In related news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $136,677.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $553,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

