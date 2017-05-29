Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. continued to hold its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 721,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 25.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 115,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) traded down 0.63% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. 829,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $115.74.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post $6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wunderlich lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $125.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.74.

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

