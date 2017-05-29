Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $298,000 Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) by 18,222.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the first quarter worth $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings by 32.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALSN) traded down 0.03% during trading on Monday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,564 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46.

Allison Transmission Holdings (NASDAQ:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $499 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission Holdings from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In related news, SVP Randall R. Kirk sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $279,005.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Graziosi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,909,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,057.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,426 shares of company stock worth $2,713,159.

Allison Transmission Holdings Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

