Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.24

News articles about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) traded down 0.05% on Monday, hitting $18.83. 13,436,562 shares of the company traded hands. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 322,733 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $7,306,675.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 831,311 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $18,629,679.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,830.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,631,648 shares of company stock worth $35,987,613 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

