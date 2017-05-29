Exane Asset Management Has $3.09 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

Exane Asset Management increased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 217.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Hess Corp. makes up 1.0% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Hess Corp. were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Hess Corp. during the third quarter worth $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Hess Corp. during the first quarter worth $114,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Hess Corp. by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Hess Corp. by 147.6% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Hess Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Hess Corp. had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 126.59%. Hess Corp.’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on shares of Hess Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hess Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.13 to $45.84 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Hess Corp. in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

In related news, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,904 shares of Hess Corp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $148,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,082.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Schrader purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,027.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $1,839,552 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. Its Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, produces, purchases and sells crude oil, NGLs and natural gas with production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA), Malaysia and Norway.

