Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.78. Herc Holdings had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $389.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,359 shares. Herc Holdings has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $531.30. The firm’s market cap is $1.04 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23.

Get Herc Holdings Inc alerts:

In other Herc Holdings news, COO James Bruce Dressel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,300.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Herc Holdings by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 250,844 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Herc Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Herc Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Herc Holdings by 1,071.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 392,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Herc Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,844,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/herc-holdings-inc-hri-announces-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRI. Sidoti lowered Herc Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Herc Holdings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised Herc Holdings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Herc Holdings Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc is an equipment rental supplier. The Company operates approximately 280 branches, of which approximately 270 are in the United States and Canada. It supplies equipment to the markets, including commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture.

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.