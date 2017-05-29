Insider Selling: Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Insider Sells 2,813 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) insider Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu sold 2,813 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $202,254.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Shin-Shing Bosco Chiu sold 2,828 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $202,626.20.

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) traded down 0.36% during trading on Monday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 481,955 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80. Herbalife Ltd. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Herbalife had a return on equity of 1,018.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post $4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 226.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Herbalife by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Herbalife by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,791,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,052,000 after buying an additional 51,691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 168,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Herbalife from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

