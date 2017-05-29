FinnCap Begins Coverage on Henry Boot plc (BOOT)

FinnCap began coverage on shares of Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, May 15th. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 398 ($5.18) target price on the stock.

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) opened at 299.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.44. The stock’s market cap is GBX 393.35 million. Henry Boot plc has a 12 month low of GBX 161.24 and a 12 month high of GBX 302.89.

In related news, insider Gerald Jennings acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £9,525 ($12,391.05).

About Henry Boot plc

Henry Boot PLC is a land development, property investment and development, and construction company. The Company sources and acquires land; promotes planning consents; acquires, develops, manages or sells investment properties and service constructors with plant; runs its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) project, and refurbishes and constructs buildings.

