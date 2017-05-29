Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 83.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 486.2% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 639,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,005,000 after buying an additional 529,996 shares during the last quarter.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -274.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Petrie purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $133,668.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,520.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

