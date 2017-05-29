Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) have trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Healthcare Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 54 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) traded down 1.40% during trading on Monday, reaching $33.09. 510,072 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post $0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 15,773 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $502,527.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,186.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 20,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $657,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,129 shares of company stock valued at $948,987. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops and redevelops real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services across the United States.

