RedHill Biopharma Ltd – (RDHL) Given a $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on RedHill Biopharma Ltd – (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDHL. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd – in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma Ltd – from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get RedHill Biopharma Ltd - alerts:

RedHill Biopharma Ltd – (NASDAQ:RDHL) opened at 9.85 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $167.52 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. RedHill Biopharma Ltd – has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd – (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd – will post ($1.70) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/hc-wainwright-analysts-give-redhill-biopharma-ltd-rdhl-a-33-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd – by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 421,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd – during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd – by 221.7% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 147,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd – by 144.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd – by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma Ltd –

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and inflammatory diseases and cancer. Its seven clinical-stage therapeutic candidates include RHB-105, RHB-104, BEKINDA, RHB-106, YELIVA, MESUPRON and RIZAPORT and related research and development programs.

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.