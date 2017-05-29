Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 41 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) traded down 1.97% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 637,067 shares. Hawaiian Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Hawaiian Holdings had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $614.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings will post $5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Hawaiian Holdings from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.31 per share, with a total value of $266,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,534.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald Anderson-Lehman sold 29,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,617,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,408 shares of company stock worth $4,865,425. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

