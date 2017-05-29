Check Capital Management Inc. CA Purchases 856,541 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 856,541 shares during the period. Hanesbrands comprises about 3.2% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.59% of Hanesbrands worth $46,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,280,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,877,000 after buying an additional 6,714,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,085,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,814,000 after buying an additional 5,538,124 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $100,770,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $67,992,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $55,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 64.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $32.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $28.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. FBR & Co dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vetr upgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.61 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

In related news, CEO Gerald Evans sold 42,109 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $915,449.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,587.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

