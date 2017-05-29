Halliburton Company (HAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) in a research note published on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Cowen and Company dropped their price target on Halliburton Company from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price objective on Halliburton Company from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 45.76 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $39.71 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. Halliburton Company has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $58.78.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Halliburton Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.75%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $36,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.33 per share, for a total transaction of $370,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,601 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 623,812 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 19.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 620,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton Company during the first quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 512.4% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 65,725 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

