Halfords Group plc (HFD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 350.91 ($4.56).

Several research firms recently commented on HFD. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Halfords Group plc in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) target price on shares of Halfords Group plc in a report on Thursday. Investec boosted their target price on Halfords Group plc from GBX 395 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Halfords Group plc from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 370 ($4.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) opened at 373.01807 on Monday. Halfords Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 299.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 450.40. The stock’s market cap is GBX 738.20 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 367.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.68 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Halfords Group plc’s previous dividend of $10.00.

About Halfords Group plc

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

