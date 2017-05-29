Gregory L. Hyslop Sells 5,047 Shares of Boeing Co (BA) Stock

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $922,743.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) opened at 186.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.75 and a 200-day moving average of $168.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $187.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post $9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,005,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,075,319,000 after buying an additional 1,203,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2,388.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,961,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,183,215,000 after buying an additional 33,556,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,433,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,028,731,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

