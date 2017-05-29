Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,837,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,214,000 after buying an additional 3,534,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,178,000 after buying an additional 2,987,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 128.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,898,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,411,000 after buying an additional 2,752,511 shares during the period. Finally, Eton Park Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $61,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.26. 4,653,571 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.50 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

In related news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 26,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $647,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,021.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $328,096.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,716,947 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

