Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Receives $43.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.48.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cowen and Company lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

Get Greenbrier Companies Inc alerts:

In other news, CEO William A. Furman sold 132,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $5,880,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,784 shares of company stock valued at $22,602,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/greenbrier-companies-inc-gbx-receives-43-48-consensus-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) traded down 0.45% on Friday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,861 shares. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.13.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe; a manufacturer and marketer of marine barges in North America; a provider of wheel services, parts, leasing and other services to the railroad and related transportation industries in North America, and a provider of railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.