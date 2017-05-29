Green Bancorp Inc (GNBC) Stake Held by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC continued to hold its position in Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:GNBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Green Bancorp accounts for about 2.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Green Bancorp worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFL Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $76,090,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Green Bancorp by 790.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 246,435 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Bancorp by 242.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its position in Green Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 545,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Bancorp by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ GNBC) traded up 0.78% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 114,295 shares. Green Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.37 million, a P/E ratio of 172.32 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Green Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Green Bancorp Inc will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s subsidiary, Green Bank, N.A., a nationally chartered commercial bank, provided commercial and private banking services primarily to Texas based customers through 22 full service branches in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) and other markets.

