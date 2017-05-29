Great Western Bancorp (GWB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.28

Headlines about Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) have trended positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Great Western Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, FBR & Co began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp (GWB) traded down 1.00% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 186,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.86. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.90 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc is a full-service regional bank holding company. The Company is the holding company of the Great Western Bank (the Bank). As of September 30, 2016, the Company served customers through 173 branches in various markets in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

