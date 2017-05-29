Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in NetEase Inc (NTES)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. cut its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 0.7% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in NetEase by 308.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 29,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in NetEase by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NetEase by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after buying an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $98,415,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,544,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.49 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $298.00 price target on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

