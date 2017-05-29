Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 660.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,325,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 7.3% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 513,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 39.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 510,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 470,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 468,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) opened at 47.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.35. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.19 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Granite Construction news, insider Laurel J. Krzeminski sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $159,049.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated is a heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction and Construction Materials. The Company operates across the nation, serving both public and private sector clients.

