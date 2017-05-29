Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been trending positive on Monday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golar LNG Limited earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) opened at 26.60 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61 billion. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 million. Golar LNG Limited had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 301.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post ($0.96) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Golar LNG Limited

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

