Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Godaddy Inc alerts:

Shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) traded up 1.76% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,033 shares. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.86 billion.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Godaddy had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $489.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Godaddy will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/godaddys-gddy-overweight-rating-reiterated-at-piper-jaffray-companies-updated.html.

In other news, insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $1,421,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,865.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Wagner sold 8,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,926,180 shares of company stock worth $746,417,092. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Godaddy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Godaddy by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.