Gobimin Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.01 (GMN)

Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Gobimin Company Profile

GobiMin Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the development and exploration of mineral properties, mainly in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang) of the People’s Republic of China (China). The Company is engaged in the development of the Sawayaerdun Gold Project (Gold Project) and other exploration projects.

