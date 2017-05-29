Globant SA (GLOB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Globant SA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globant SA updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.28 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) traded up 0.66% on Monday, hitting $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 274,373 shares. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Globant SA from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Globant SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant SA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globant SA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant SA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Globant SA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant SA by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA Company Profile

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

