Globant SA (GLOB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Globant SA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Globant SA’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Globant SA updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.28 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) traded up 0.66% on Monday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 274,373 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Globant SA has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $47.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Globant SA by 34.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Globant SA during the first quarter worth $277,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Globant SA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Globant SA during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant SA by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Globant SA in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Globant SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

Globant SA Company Profile

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

