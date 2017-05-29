Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $428,000 Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Seagate Technology PLC comprises 0.3% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Seagate Technology PLC were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the third quarter worth $110,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 12.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC by 1,318.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology PLC during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) traded down 1.35% during trading on Monday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,703 shares. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a return on equity of 62.25% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.42 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Vetr upgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.83 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on Seagate Technology PLC from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chong Sup Park sold 3,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $166,186.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,783.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,803. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology PLC

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

