Gladstone Capital (GLAD) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) have trended positive on Monday, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gladstone Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ GLAD) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 79,786 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post $0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $146,080.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 336,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,733.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 343,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,937.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

