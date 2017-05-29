Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Short Interest Down 12.2% in April

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,584,715 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the April 13th total of 12,057,186 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,828,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,883 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 92.36% and a net margin of 44.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post $8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.61.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Gregg H. Alton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,961,830.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Martin sold 73,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $4,926,510.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,199,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,973,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,578. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 933,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,426,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $12,678,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 344.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 306,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,791,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases and cardiovascular conditions.

