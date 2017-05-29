GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Total System Services by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Total System Services by 55.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 300,598 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Total System Services during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP boosted its stake in Total System Services by 52.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP now owns 58,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Total System Services by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 920,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,153,000 after buying an additional 549,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services Inc. alerts:

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE TSS) traded down 0.10% on Monday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,227 shares. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.00. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $60.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. Total System Services’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/ghp-investment-advisors-inc-raises-position-in-total-system-services-inc-tss-updated.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Total System Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

In related news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 285,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,385,851.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.