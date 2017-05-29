GGP Inc (GGP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GGP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of GGP in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on shares of GGP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of GGP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.18.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. GGP had a net margin of 54.91% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $566.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the third quarter valued at $677,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of GGP by 2.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GGP by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 70,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GGP during the third quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of GGP by 127.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 97,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 54,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About GGP

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

