Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NBRV) Director Sells $20,488.00 in Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) Director George Harrison Talbot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $20,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at $343,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Harrison Talbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, George Harrison Talbot sold 325 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

On Monday, May 15th, George Harrison Talbot sold 50 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $5,075.00.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ NBRV) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 24,714 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $272.37 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. FT Options LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the first quarter worth $1,870,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

