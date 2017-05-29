Gentex Co. (GNTX) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded up 0.84% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 1,475,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $22.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.92 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Gentex’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post $1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wellington Shields cut Gentex from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 19,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $395,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,610 shares of company stock worth $947,029 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

