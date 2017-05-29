Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.18% of Gentex worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) traded up 0.84% on Monday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,696 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Gentex’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wellington Shields downgraded Gentex from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph E. Iv Matthews sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $203,018.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,610 shares of company stock worth $947,029. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

