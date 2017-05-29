Gentex Co. (GNTX) Downgraded by Wellington Shields to Hold

Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) opened at 19.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $22.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph E. Iv Matthews sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $203,018.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,610 shares of company stock worth $947,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gentex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in Gentex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 41,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gentex by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 247,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $987,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs and manufactures automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry, and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The Company’s business segment involves designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing interior and exterior automatic-dimming automotive rearview mirrors that utilize electrochromic technology to dim in proportion to the amount of headlight glare from trailing vehicle headlamps.

