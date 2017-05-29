Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Generac Holdings were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac Holdings by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Generac Holdings by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in Generac Holdings by 5.7% in the first quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 8,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.82 million. Generac Holdings had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Generac Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac Holdings from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Generac Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Generac Holdings from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Generac Holdings

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

