GB Group plc (GBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 407.83 ($5.31).

A number of research firms have commented on GBG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on GB Group plc in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of GB Group plc in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on GB Group plc from GBX 415 ($5.40) to GBX 455 ($5.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on GB Group plc from GBX 340 ($4.42) to GBX 467 ($6.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.42) price objective on shares of GB Group plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) opened at 399.12387 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 348.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.63. The company’s market cap is GBX 514.12 million. GB Group plc has a one year low of GBX 205.77 and a one year high of GBX 400.00.

About GB Group plc

GB Group plc (GBG) is a global specialist in identity data intelligence. Its segments include Identity Proofing division and Identity Solutions division. The Identity Proofing division provides Identification (ID) Verification, ID Employ and Comply services and ID Fraud and Risk Management Services. It also includes the operations of ID Scan Biometrics Ltd, a provider of software that automates on-boarding of customers and employees by simplifying the identity verification and data capture process.

