Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC Sells 500 Shares of Crane Co. (CR)

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC decreased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crane comprises 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned about 0.23% of Crane worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CR. RobecoSam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the third quarter. RobecoSam USA Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Crane by 9.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 162,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 134.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) traded up 0.65% on Monday, reaching $77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,327 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.19. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.84 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Crane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Crane from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded Crane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Craney sold 4,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $362,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,762.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis A. Baron, Jr. sold 5,364 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $426,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,629 shares of company stock worth $2,126,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

