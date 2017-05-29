Gap Inc (GPS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Gap has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gap has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gap to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of Gap (NYSE:GPS) traded up 1.82% during trading on Monday, reaching $22.42. 6,113,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Gap has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Gap had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gap will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gap news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $12,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,867,728 shares in the company, valued at $217,968,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Kirwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPS. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price target on Gap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. FBR & Co set a $28.00 price objective on Gap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Vetr upgraded Gap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.84 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Gap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gap in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.81.

Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

