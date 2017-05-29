GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSE:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

