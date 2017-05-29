Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership (GLU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gabelli Global Utility of Beneficial Ownership (NYSE:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

