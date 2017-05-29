Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1,309,000 Stake in Aramark (ARMK)

Gabelli Funds LLC continued to hold its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.1% in the first quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 91,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aramark by 13.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aramark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,823,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,214,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

