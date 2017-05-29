Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies Corp were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 62.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 76.4% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in John Bean Technologies Corp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. John Bean Technologies Corp had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. John Bean Technologies Corp’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. Bank of America Corp began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. CL King upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

About John Bean Technologies Corp

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

