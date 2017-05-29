Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Position in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. High Point Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

In other news, insider David Grissen sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $273,553.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 35,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $3,275,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,698,253.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,087 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

