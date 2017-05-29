G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Raise $101 Million in IPO

G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) expects to raise $101 million in an IPO on Wednesday, May 17th. The company will issue 6,300,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

G1 Therapeutics has a market cap of $426.6 million.

J.P. Morgan and Cowen and Company served as the underwriters for the IPO and Needham & Company and Wedbush PacGrow were co-managers.

G1 Therapeutics provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Our two clinical assets are based on our core understanding of cyclin-dependent kinases, or CDKs, a family of proteins that play an important role in the growth and proliferation of all human cells. Two particular CDKs, CDK4 and CDK6, collectively known as CDK4/6, represent a validated and promising class of targets for anti-cancer therapeutics. “.

G1 Therapeutics was founded in 2008 and has 30 employees. The company is located at 79 T.W. Alexander Drive, 4501 Research Commons, Suite 100, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709, US and can be reached via phone at (919) 213-9835 or on the web at http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

