FY2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at Gabelli lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst B. Lucas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. 7,887 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $89.08 million. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

In related news, major shareholder Stadium Capital Partners L. P sold 13,881 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $49,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,883,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stadium Capital Partners L. P sold 476,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $1,702,857.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,873,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,259,758.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 17.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc is a provider of postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as measured by total average undergraduate full-time enrollment and graduates. The Company offers undergraduate degree or diploma programs at approximately 12 campuses across the United States under the banner of various brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (collectively, MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech).

