FY2018 Earnings Forecast for PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Issued By Jefferies Group

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PetroChina Company Limited in a report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Yu now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $9.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.54. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PetroChina Company Limited’s FY2019 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.23 EPS.

Get PetroChina Company Limited alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina Company Limited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetroChina Company Limited in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered PetroChina Company Limited from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered PetroChina Company Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded PetroChina Company Limited from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/fy2018-earnings-forecast-for-petrochina-company-limited-ptr-issued-by-jefferies-group-updated.html.

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.24. 47,841 shares of the company were exchanged. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $63.43 and a one year high of $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5506 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from PetroChina Company Limited’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. PetroChina Company Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 9.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 912.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 83,782 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 4.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 89,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina Company Limited

PetroChina Company Limited is a China-based company principally engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. The Company mainly operates through four business segments. The Exploration and Production segment is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and sales of crude oil and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Company Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina Company Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.